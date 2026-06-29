Dhaka WASA's 'Shanti' water sold below cost, losses mount

The factory is there. The water purification system is in place. So is the bottle manufacturing facility. Every month, several hundred thousand litres of bottled water are produced. Yet Dhaka WASA's bottled water brand, Shanti, is virtually absent from the market.

It is rarely found in most grocery stores, hotels, tea stalls or supermarkets across the capital, even though bottled water from private companies is readily available.

According to WASA officials, producing a half-litre bottle of Shanti, including the bottle itself, currently costs nearly Tk 11. However, the bottle is sold to dealers for Tk 9, meaning the state-owned utility incurs a loss of Tk 2 on every bottle before it even leaves the factory.

Nearly two decades have passed since the plant, built at a cost of around Tk 170 million in Mirpur Section 10, began operations. Officials estimate that cumulative losses over this period have reached approximately Tk150 million. Even excluding staff salaries, the plant now loses between Tk 20 million and Tk 30 million annually. Monthly sales amount to only Tk 1.5 million to Tk 2.5 million.

Meanwhile, retailers can earn profits of up to Tk 9 on a half-litre bottle sold by private companies. They make only Tk 4 by selling a Shanti bottle of the same size. As a result, shop shelves are dominated by private brands, while Shanti remains largely confined to its factory and a handful of WASA sales centres.