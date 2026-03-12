Preventing sexual harassment in media: Three organisations join forces, two MOUs signed

To prevent sexual harassment in media and to ensure legal and psychological support for survivors, the Women Journalists Network Bangladesh (WJNB) has signed two separate Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with the women’s rights organisation Bangladesh Mahila Parishad and the Institute of Psychology and Health (IPH).

The MoUs signing ceremony was held in a Dhaka hotel on Wednesday, 11 March, reports a press release.

This strategic partnership is part of the project “Strengthening Women Journalists Network to Tackle Sexual Harassment”, implemented with the support of BBC Media Action.

The MOUs were signed on behalf of the organisations by Bangladesh Mahila Parishad’s general secretary Maleka Banu, IPH director and psychologist Nazmul Hossain, and WJNB coordinator Angur Nahar Monty.