Preventing sexual harassment in media: Three organisations join forces, two MOUs signed
To prevent sexual harassment in media and to ensure legal and psychological support for survivors, the Women Journalists Network Bangladesh (WJNB) has signed two separate Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with the women’s rights organisation Bangladesh Mahila Parishad and the Institute of Psychology and Health (IPH).
The MoUs signing ceremony was held in a Dhaka hotel on Wednesday, 11 March, reports a press release.
This strategic partnership is part of the project “Strengthening Women Journalists Network to Tackle Sexual Harassment”, implemented with the support of BBC Media Action.
The MOUs were signed on behalf of the organisations by Bangladesh Mahila Parishad’s general secretary Maleka Banu, IPH director and psychologist Nazmul Hossain, and WJNB coordinator Angur Nahar Monty.
At the event, BBC Media Action’s country director Md Al Mamun, said these MOUs are not merely formalities, but a collective commitment to establishing safety and justice in the media. Through this initiative, journalists will gain not only awareness but also direct and effective protection measures.
Bangladesh Mahila Parishad’s general secretary Maleka Banu said, “Men often fail to understand the impact of sexual harassment in the workplace. Our organisation has long been working to activate gender policies and harassment prevention committees in media organisations.”
IPH director Nazmul Hossain emphasised that, alongside legal remedies, helping survivors overcome psychological trauma is equally important.
WJNB coordinator Angur Nahar Monty added that this agreement ensures that women journalists who experience harassment at the field level will quickly receive expert legal advice and mental health support.
The event also featured insights on the subject from senior journalists Shahnaz Sharmeen and Rita Nahar, as well as Rashedul Hasan and Arafat Siddique of BBC Media Action. Meanwhile, journalists Amin Al Rasheed, Mouli Islam, Zummatull Bida, and Nourin Ahmed Monisha shared their training experiences.
Among others, Syed Tanveer Rahman (associate professor, University of Dhaka), Seema Moslem, Masuda Rehana Begum, Rekha Saha, and senior journalists Shahnaz Munni, Munima Sultana, Sharmin Rinvi, Masud Karim, Mansura Hossein, Naznin Akhter, Naznin Munni, and Milton Anwar were also present at the event.
Notably, as part of the project activities, ‘Responder Training’ for journalists and a policy-level ‘Brainstorming Workshop’ have already been successfully completed. Work is now in the final stages to develop an internationally standardised ‘Protection Protocol’ for media organisations.