Dengue death toll crosses 700 this year

Dengue death toll surpassed 700 this year as 15 more patients died in the viral fever in last 24 hrs.
So far a total of 706 dengue patients died this year and 113 in the first eight days this month.
Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) disclosed this in its regular bulletin on Friday.
Of the patients, 11 died in Dhaka and four outside the capital.
Besides, a total of 1,876 dengue patients have been hospitalised across the country during the 24-hour period, according to the health directorate.
Of them, 842 have been admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka, while the remaining 1,125 outside the capital.
The month of August has been the deadliest month of the outbreak this year with 71,976 cases and 342 fatalities.
The dengue death toll has already reached a historic high as it surpassed the previous record of 281 deaths in 2022.
Earlier, 179 people died of dengue in 2019, seven in 2020, and 105 people died of dengue in 2021.