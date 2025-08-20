Delhi terms Dhaka's press statement 'misplaced'

The government of India is not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by purported members of the Awami League in India or of any action that is contrary to Indian law, said Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson at the external affairs ministry on Wednesday.

"The government does not allow political activities against other countries to be carried out from Indian soil," he said in response to media queries on the press statement issued by the interim government of Bangladesh.

Jaiswal said the press statement by the interim government of Bangladesh is thus ‘misplaced’.

He, however, said India reiterates its expectation that ‘free, fair and inclusive’ elections will be held at the earliest in Bangladesh to ascertain the will and mandate of the people.