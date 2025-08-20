Delhi terms Dhaka's press statement 'misplaced'
The government of India is not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by purported members of the Awami League in India or of any action that is contrary to Indian law, said Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson at the external affairs ministry on Wednesday.
"The government does not allow political activities against other countries to be carried out from Indian soil," he said in response to media queries on the press statement issued by the interim government of Bangladesh.
Jaiswal said the press statement by the interim government of Bangladesh is thus ‘misplaced’.
He, however, said India reiterates its expectation that ‘free, fair and inclusive’ elections will be held at the earliest in Bangladesh to ascertain the will and mandate of the people.
Earlier, Bangladesh called on India to take urgent measures to prevent any Bangladeshi nationals residing there from engaging in activities harmful to Bangladesh’s interests.
The interim government also urged the Indian government not to permit or support any such activities in any manner and called for immediate closure of the political office(s) of the ‘banned’ Bangladesh Awami League on Indian soil, according to a statement issued by the foreign ministry on Wednesday.
The ministry said the attention of the government of Bangladesh has been drawn to the reported establishment of offices of the ‘banned’ political party, Bangladesh Awami League, in the Indian capital of Delhi and Kolkata.
This development comes against the backdrop of growing anti-Bangladesh activities undertaken by the leadership of the Bangladesh Awami League from being based on the Indian soil, Dhaka claimed.
Many of the senior leaders of the party, absconding in several criminal cases in Bangladesh on account of grievous crimes committed against humanity, remain in the Indian territory, said the interim government.
Earlier, on 21 July 2025 evening, under the garb of an indescript NGO, some of the senior leaders of this ‘banned’ party planned to hold a public outreach at the Delhi Press Club and eventually distributed booklets among the attending members of the press.
To date, the interim government said, several reports in Indian media affirm increasing overtures of the party while being on Indian soil.