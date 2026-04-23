Bangladesh, Senegal agree to hold Foreign Office consultations soon

Bangladesh and Senegal have agreed to hold Foreign Office Consultations at the soonest to further consolidate bilateral relations through enhanced political dialogue and expanded cooperation across multiple sectors.

The agreement was made at a meeting held on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa in Dakar, says a press release.

Shama Obaed Islam, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, attended the meeting.

“The new Government of Bangladesh has renewed its commitment to strengthening ties with African nations, including Senegal, under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman,” said Shama Obaed during a bilateral meeting with Cheikh Niang, Minister of African Integration, Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad of the Republic of Senegal.

Bangladesh State Minister stressed the importance of establishing a Joint Trade Commission and exchanging business delegations to boost bilateral trade and investment.