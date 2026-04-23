Bangladesh, Senegal agree to hold Foreign Office consultations soon
Bangladesh and Senegal have agreed to hold Foreign Office Consultations at the soonest to further consolidate bilateral relations through enhanced political dialogue and expanded cooperation across multiple sectors.
The agreement was made at a meeting held on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa in Dakar, says a press release.
Shama Obaed Islam, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, attended the meeting.
“The new Government of Bangladesh has renewed its commitment to strengthening ties with African nations, including Senegal, under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman,” said Shama Obaed during a bilateral meeting with Cheikh Niang, Minister of African Integration, Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad of the Republic of Senegal.
Bangladesh State Minister stressed the importance of establishing a Joint Trade Commission and exchanging business delegations to boost bilateral trade and investment.
Shama Obaed highlighted Bangladesh’s strengths in sectors such as ready-made garments, textiles, pharmaceuticals, shipbuilding, leather, raw jute and jute products and ICT, and proposed expanding cooperation in agriculture and agro-processing.
She also highlighted Bangladesh’s strengths in sectors such as ready-made garments, textiles, pharmaceuticals, shipbuilding, leather, raw jute and jute products and ICT, and proposed expanding cooperation in agriculture and agro-processing.
Minister Niang lauded the decision of the Government of Bangladesh to send a delegation to the Forum and expressed his appreciation to the State Minister for attending the event despite the long journey.
The State Minister recalled the historic visit of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman to Senegal in March 1981, accompanied by Begum Khaleda Zia, noting that it marked the first visit by a Head of State of Bangladesh to Senegal.
She also informed Minister Niang about the recent free and fair elections in Bangladesh, highlighting the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s clear mandate from the people.
Minister Niang expressed Senegal’s high regard for Bangladesh’s significant contributions to peacekeeping and peacebuilding efforts in Africa and reaffirmed his country’s readiness to work closely with Bangladesh in multilateral fora.
Both leaders discussed the possibility of opening resident diplomatic missions in each other’s capitals.
The State Minister extended an invitation to the Senegalese Foreign Minister to visit Bangladesh, which he gladly accepted, expressing his intention to undertake the visit at a mutually convenient time.
Sadia Faizunnesa, Bangladesh’s Ambassador to Morocco and Ambassador-designate to Senegal, accompanied the State Minister during the meeting.
In the afternoon, the State Minister gave interviews to Le Soleil, a renowned local daily, as well as Senegalese National Television, where she highlighted the new BNP-led Government's initiatives to promote peace, development and stability, with a particular focus on women’s well-being.