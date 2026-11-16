Foreign, and CHT Affairs ministries fail to spend a single taka in 4 months

The first four months of the current financial year have elapsed, yet during the July–October period, neither the Ministry of Foreign Affairs nor the Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs managed to spend a single taka allocated towards their respective projects.

For the current financial year, Tk 1.85 billion has been allocated across five projects under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; however, officials of the ministry failed to utilise any of these funds over the four-month span.