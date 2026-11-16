ADP
Foreign, and CHT Affairs ministries fail to spend a single taka in 4 months
The overall ADP implementation rate during July–October stood at a mere 6.53 per cent—the lowest for the July–October timeframe in the past five years.
The first four months of the current financial year have elapsed, yet during the July–October period, neither the Ministry of Foreign Affairs nor the Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs managed to spend a single taka allocated towards their respective projects.
For the current financial year, Tk 1.85 billion has been allocated across five projects under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; however, officials of the ministry failed to utilise any of these funds over the four-month span.
Similarly, Tk 9.56 billion has been allocated across 10 projects under the Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs, with zero expenditure recorded to date.
Furthermore, five additional ministries and divisions spent no more than 1 per cent of their respective allocations under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) during the July–October period.
These five ministries and divisions are: Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief; Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism; Posts and Telecommunications Division; Financial Institutions Division; and, Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED).
The updated picture of ADP implementation for the July–October period was published today, Sunday, by the IMED under the Ministry of Planning, revealing these figures.
The overall ADP implementation rate during July–October stood at a mere 6.53 per cent—the lowest for the July–October timeframe in the past five years.
In total, Tk 201.59 billion was spent during the first four months of the current financial year out of a total ADP size of over Tk 3.08 trillion, which encompasses over 1,000 projects.