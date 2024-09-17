Army gets magistracy power
The government has bestowed the power of executive magistrate to the commissioned officers of Bangladesh Army across the country.
The public administration ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard on Tuesday, saying it takes effect immediately and will remain in place during the next two months (60 days).
In the face of widespread clashes over the quota reform protests, the Sheikh Hasina government deployed the army men and imposed a curfew across the country on 19 July.
The government was ousted through a student-led mass uprising on 5 August, and an interim government, led by Dr Muhammad Yunus, took the charge on 8 August.