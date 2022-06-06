Rice price coming down after anti-hoarding drive: Food minister

“On Tuesday evening, the drive against hoarding of paddy and rice began a day after it was discussed at a cabinet meeting. In the drive conducted across the country till Saturday, a huge amount of illegally stockpiled rice was found and actions were taken,” said the minister.
In reply to another question he said, “The price of rice is coming down. But it is hard to say when the price will reduce reasonably. We are conducting drives in mills after receiving specific complaints.”
The minister said that a meeting of the Food Planning and Containment Committee, the highest committee of the government on food, would be held on Monday where other measures to control the market prices will be discussed.