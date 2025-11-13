Parliamentary election and referendum to be held on the same day: Chief adviser

On 28 October, the National Consensus Commission submitted two alternative recommendations to the interim government outlining possible methods to implement the July National Charter.

According to one proposal, the government would issue a special order to implement the Charter’s constitutional reform provisions, followed by a referendum. If the referendum approves the proposed reforms, the next parliament would act as a Constitution Reform Council and amend the Constitution within 270 days. If parliament fails to do so within the deadline, the proposed reforms would automatically be incorporated into the Constitution.

The second recommendation is largely similar, except it only states that the reforms should be completed within 270 days, without specifying what would happen if the deadline is missed.