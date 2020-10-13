Rizvi admitted to hospital following heart attack

Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has suffered a heart attack.
He was later admitted to a hospital in the capital after the cardiac attack on Tuesday afternoon.
BNP media wing member Shairul Kabir Khan told this to Prothom Alo this afternoon.
Shairul Kabir Khan said Ruhul Kabir Rizvi had a heart attack around 1:00 in the afternoon. At the time, he was at the party's central office in Naya Paltan.
According to BNP sources, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi was first taken to Islami Bank Hospital in Kakrail. He was then shifted to Labaid Hospital.
Shairul Kabir Khan said that Ruhul Kabir Rizvi is now undergoing treatment in the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of Labaid Hospital.
Rizvi, a former student leader, was elected the party's senior joint secretary general at the party's sixth conference on 19 March 2016.