Interim govt to hold free, festive polls in Feb, Chief Adviser tells European lawmakers

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday reaffirmed his government's commitment to holding a free, fair, transparent, and festive general election in the first half of February next year.

He made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation of Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) led by Mounir Satouri at the State Guest House Jamuna in the city.

"We have already announced the timeline for the election. It will be held in early February, just before Ramadan," the Chief Adviser told the visiting delegation.