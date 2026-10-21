Flights to Riyadh to resume on 25 October, Dammam route to open tomorrow
Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate a flight to Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, on 25 October.
With this, flights to the Saudi capital will resume after two weeks.
The flight will depart from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 1: 25 AM Bangladesh time on the night of 25 October, heading towards Riyadh.
This decision was made following an improvement in the situation due to Houthi attacks at Saudi Arabian airports.
This information was announced by Biman in a press release on Wednesday evening. The press release stated that further decisions regarding the operation of other flights to Riyadh will be made after observing and reviewing the overall situation.
Meanwhile, flights on the Dammam route will resume tomorrow, Thursday (22 October). Until 26 October, flights will depart daily at 8 AM from Dhaka towards Dammam. Boeing 777 aircraft will be used for operating these flights.
Biman has announced that two flights will be operated from Dhaka to Jeddah on 22 October.
Additionally, on 23, 24, and 25 October, a flight will depart every day at 7: 20 PM from Dhaka to Jeddah.
On the other hand, flights to Medina are operating regularly. Boeing 787 aircraft are being used on this route. Until further notice, the activities and schedule of flights to Medina will remain unchanged.
Biman has stated that updates regarding flight operations and schedules will be provided in a timely manner. Passengers are requested to contact the nearest Biman Bangladesh Airlines sales centre for ticket purchases, bookings, and travel-related information.
Earlier this month, a missile attack by Yemen's armed Houthi group at Riyadh's King Khaled International Airport resulted in the deaths of at least 14 people, including 2 Bangladeshis.
Following this incident, Saudi authorities suspended flight operations at the airport.
In this context, Biman canceled flights from Dhaka to Riyadh on 10 October, followed by the cancellation of flights to Dammam.