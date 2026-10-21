Flights to Riyadh to resume on 25 October, Dammam route to open tomorrow

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate a flight to Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, on 25 October.

With this, flights to the Saudi capital will resume after two weeks.

The flight will depart from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 1: 25 AM Bangladesh time on the night of 25 October, heading towards Riyadh.

This decision was made following an improvement in the situation due to Houthi attacks at Saudi Arabian airports.

This information was announced by Biman in a press release on Wednesday evening. The press release stated that further decisions regarding the operation of other flights to Riyadh will be made after observing and reviewing the overall situation.