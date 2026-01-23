Saraswati Puja being celebrated

Saraswati Puja, worshiping the Goddess of knowledge, music, art and culture, is being celebrated across the country today, Friday, amid much enthusiasm, festivity and religious fervor by members of the Hindu community.

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus in a message greeted the members of the Hindu community on the occasion of the Saraswati Puja.

Saraswati Puja or Basant Panchami falls on Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha each year when Hindus worship goddess Saraswati.

Traditionally children are introduced to education and learning on the day of Saraswati Puja and this ritual is called “Hatekhori”.