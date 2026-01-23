Saraswati Puja being celebrated
Saraswati Puja, worshiping the Goddess of knowledge, music, art and culture, is being celebrated across the country today, Friday, amid much enthusiasm, festivity and religious fervor by members of the Hindu community.
Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus in a message greeted the members of the Hindu community on the occasion of the Saraswati Puja.
Saraswati Puja or Basant Panchami falls on Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha each year when Hindus worship goddess Saraswati.
Traditionally children are introduced to education and learning on the day of Saraswati Puja and this ritual is called “Hatekhori”.
Toddlers are usually given a slate and chalk to scribble with on the auspicious day.
Major Hindu temples and Hindu students in schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions stage the festival with traditional gaiety and religious fervor.
The students in particular seek blessings of Goddess Saraswati in their pursuit of knowledge, art, music and culture.
In most temples, houses and educational institutions, the Puja begins in the morning to be followed by offering of “anjali”.
Then the children will be imparted “hatekhori” (introduction to learning).
Later prashad will be distributed among devotees.
According to Hindu faith, goddess Saraswati represents power, creativity and inspiration and presents herself when the weather is pleasant and nature is in its full grandeur.
Depicted as a graceful woman with a crescent moon adorning her brow, she is shown riding a swan or a peacock, or is seated on a lotus flower.
The most gorgeous Saraswati Puja is being arranged on the premises of Jagannath Hall of Dhaka University where a huge number of devotees and crowd are thronging to perform the religious rituals and visiting the pandals circled on the playground of the university’s largest dormitory.
Jagannath Hall Provost Debashis Pal told BSS that students of as many as 74 departments are arranging 74 puja pandals this year.
He said all-out preparations have been taken to hold the festival with enthusiasm and festivity while law enforcement agencies have also taken required security measures to avert any untoward incident.
A cultural ceremony will be arranged on Saturday, on the next day of the puja, at the Jagannath Hall ground.
Priest of Jagannath Hall Mandir, Sadhan Chakrabarty said puja began at 9:00 am today at the Upasanaloy to be followed by offering anjali by devotees since 10am in several rounds.
Puja is being also arranged at Dhakeshwari National Temple, Ram Krishna Mission, Jagannath University, Siddheswari temple, Supreme Court premises, Farashganj, Shakhari Bazar, Tanti Bazar and different other places in old Dhaka, Banani, Dhaka College, Eden Girls’ College, BUET, Ramna Kali Mandir and Maa Anandamayi Ashram, Tejgaon College and different educational institutions in the city.
On Dhaka University campus, the Puja is also being organised at all female dormitories -- Rokeya Hall, Samsun Nahar Hall, Bangladesh Kuwait Moitri Hall, Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall and Kabi Sufia Kamal Hall.
Jagannath Hall administration is organising the dormitory’s central puja at the dormitory’s Upashanalay while employees of the hall are also arranging Saraswati Puja.
Fine Arts Faculty will erect a gigantic Saraswati idol made with cork-sheet, bamboo and other materials at the center of a pond on the hall premises likewise every year which attracts most the devotees as well as the visitors.
Apart from Dhaka, Saraswati puja is also being celebrated at temples, educational institutions and residences across the country.
Chattogram city and Madaripur district town sees the biggest celebration of Saraswati Puja every year.