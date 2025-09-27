World Tourism Day
'Nidrar Char', a unique confluence of three rivers
On one side lies the greenery of nature’s shade, on the other the roar of the Bay of Bengal. In between, the boundless beauty of sunrise and sunset. The meadow grass resembles a green carpet. The beach’s uneven edges, along with rows of keora, jhau forests and saila trees, enhance its charm.
At first glance, one might think this is Guliakhali Beach in Sitakunda. In reality, however, this enchanting shore is Nidrar Char, located in Taltali Upazila of Barguna.
At the confluence of the Payra, Baleshwar and Bishkhali rivers, a beach approximately two kilometres long has been formed. It is situated in Nishanbaria Union of Taltali Upazila, Barguna.
Every day, countless visitors gather here to witness the beauty of the sunset. On one side of the beach lies the country’s second largest mangrove forest, Tengragiri Ecopark and on the other the popular Shuvo Sondha Beach.
According to relevant officials, Nidrar Char, with its captivating natural features, holds immense potential as a tourist destination.
Despite this potential, infrastructural development has not yet taken place. Tourists must travel via narrow dirt roads. There are no proper dining facilities, toilets, rest areas or safe accommodation.
At present, only two restaurants are in operation. Due to lack of facilities, improved transport links and infrastructure, this promising tourist area is yet to gain recognition.
Since 1980, the United Nations World Tourism Organisation has observed World Tourism Day annually on 27 September. This year’s theme is ‘Tourism and Sustainable Transformation’.
Endless beauty, limited facilities
Located only 25 kilometres from Taltali Upazila headquarters, Nidra’s Char attracts nature lovers from far and wide every day. The beach stretches about two kilometres in length, though locals claim it spans five to seven square kilometres. Parts of it are submerged during the monsoon season, while in winter it becomes even more appealing and enchanting.
Sohag Mia, who travelled from Barishal with his family to enjoy the beauty of Nidra, said, “The place is very beautiful and fascinating. I could not resist visiting after seeing photographs. That is why I came with my family."
"However, due to lack of accommodation, toilets, transport facilities and other amenities, we have faced difficulties. If infrastructure were developed, it could become a major tourist centre,” he added.
Visitors report that the natural beauty of the area surpasses imagination. Some mention that forests, the sea and Rakhine villages can all be explored together here. One can become immersed in nature. If proper planning and investment were ensured at both government and private levels, Nidra’s Char could become one of the most attractive tourist destinations in the southern region.
Despite limitations, the Barguna Zila Porjonton Uddokta Unnoyon Committee (Barguna District Tourism Entrepreneurs Development Committee) has formed a voluntary group with local residents. Through this, efforts are being made to keep the beach clean, guide visitors and ensure some safety measures.
However, permanent infrastructure such as toilets, rest areas, a tourist information centre, hotels and motels is necessary, according to Arif Khan, General Secretary of the Committee.
He told Prothom Alo, “Our Nidrar Char could be a matter of pride not only for Barguna but for the entire southern region. The natural environment here, with the keora forest, mangroves and calm sea, offers a unique beauty.”
He added that recognition as an official “tourism spot” by the Tourism Board or District Administration would attract investment and create employment opportunities.
Many tourists have complained that broken roads make travel by motorbike or car difficult. There are no residential hotels or quality eateries either.
An organisation named Jol Toroni provides tents for tourists here and arranges meals according to their requirements. Its entrepreneur, Arifur Rahman said, “Due to the lack of accommodation and food facilities in Barguna’s tourist areas, visitors are compelled to return without enjoying the beauty. If the government provided land and opportunities to private entrepreneurs, hotels and motels could be developed.”
How to reach Nidrar Char
From Dhaka, one can take a bus bound for Kuakata and alight at Amtali in Barguna. From there, Nidra Char in Taltali can be reached by autorickshaw or motorbike.
Those wishing to travel by river may take a launch from Dhaka to Patuakhali. From Patuakhali, Taltali is about an hour-and-a-half by bus. Nidra’s Char can then be reached from Taltali by autorickshaw or motorbike.