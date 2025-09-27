'Nidrar Char', a unique confluence of three rivers

On one side lies the greenery of nature’s shade, on the other the roar of the Bay of Bengal. In between, the boundless beauty of sunrise and sunset. The meadow grass resembles a green carpet. The beach’s uneven edges, along with rows of keora, jhau forests and saila trees, enhance its charm.

At first glance, one might think this is Guliakhali Beach in Sitakunda. In reality, however, this enchanting shore is Nidrar Char, located in Taltali Upazila of Barguna.

At the confluence of the Payra, Baleshwar and Bishkhali rivers, a beach approximately two kilometres long has been formed. It is situated in Nishanbaria Union of Taltali Upazila, Barguna.

Every day, countless visitors gather here to witness the beauty of the sunset. On one side of the beach lies the country’s second largest mangrove forest, Tengragiri Ecopark and on the other the popular Shuvo Sondha Beach.