Bridge Authority flags 14 factors behind Karnaphuli Tunnel’s losses

A feasibility study for the Karnaphuli Tunnel project in Chattogram projected that an average of 28,305 vehicles would use the tunnel every day in 2025. However, only 4.172 million vehicles have used it in total since it opened. This translates to an average of just 3,865 vehicles crossing the tunnel each day.

The figures are presented in a report by the Bangladesh Bridge Authority. At the current level of traffic, toll revenue is insufficient even to cover the tunnel’s daily operating expenses. Operations and maintenance now cost an average of Tk 2.3 million a day, while daily revenue averages Tk 1.1 million.

The report identifies 14 reasons for the tunnel’s financial losses and outlines several measures to increase toll revenue.

Titled ‘Feasibility Study, Implementation and Current Financial Status of the Karnaphuli Tunnel,’ the report was submitted to the parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Planning on Saturday. The committee has decided to examine the implementation of projects related to the tunnel and investigate the causes of its financial losses.

The Karnaphuli Tunnel was built at a cost of Tk 100 billion during the Awami League government. Vehicle movement through the tunnel began on 29 October 2023.