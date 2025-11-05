Milestone jet crash
Investigation body suggests shifting all BAF initial trainings outside Dhaka
A probe body, formed after the Milestone jet crash, on Wednesday recommended that all initial trainings of the Bangladesh Air Force will be held outside Dhaka city.
"We have capacity to do (initial training) that," Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told reporters at the Foreign Service Academy in the city.
Quoting the investigation report, Alam said things went beyond the pilot as there were flying-related faults.
There were 31 recommendations and 10 recommendations came up prominently for discussions.
Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division (AFD) Lieutenant General S M Kamrul Hassan handed over the report to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus with a set of recommendations.
Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder, Senior Assistant Press Secretary Foyez Ahmmad and Assistant Press Secretary Suchismita Tithi were also present.
The 21 July jet crash at Milestone School and College in the capital's Uttara claimed 34 lives.