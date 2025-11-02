Price of 12-kg LPG cylinder drops to Tk 1,215

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has reduced the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for November.

The price of a 12-kg LPG cylinder has been decreased by Tk 26, bringing it down to Tk 1,215 from the previous Tk 1,241.

The new price, announced by BERC on Sunday, will take effect from this evening.

The price of autogas, used in motor vehicles, has also been reduced—from Tk56.77 per litre to Tk55.58 per litre.