Price of 12-kg LPG cylinder drops to Tk 1,215
The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has reduced the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for November.
The price of a 12-kg LPG cylinder has been decreased by Tk 26, bringing it down to Tk 1,215 from the previous Tk 1,241.
The new price, announced by BERC on Sunday, will take effect from this evening.
The price of autogas, used in motor vehicles, has also been reduced—from Tk56.77 per litre to Tk55.58 per litre.
In October, BERC had cut the price of the 12-kg LPG cylinder by Tk 29 to Tk 1,241, while the price of autogas was reduced by Tk1.38 to Tk56.77 per litre.
According to BERC, LPG and autogas prices have shown significant volatility throughout 2024.
The prices were reduced four times (in April, May, June and November) and increased seven times (in January, February, March, July, August, September and October).
The price remained unchanged in December 2024.