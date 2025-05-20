LIFT project signs MoU with employers' organisations to enhance job opportunities for underprivileged children

Educo Bangladesh and ESDO have officially signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with six employer organisations to boost up employment opportunity for the selected youths under the LIFT project, said a press release.

The joint signing ceremony was successfully held in collaboration with the following partners: Navana CNG, Pran-RFL group, Badhon group, CCLUB Resort & Convention Hall, Bhawal resort and Aziz Air Services.

This initiative falls under the "Leveraging Youth Employment in Bangladesh through Improving Their Employability and Competitiveness to Fit with the 21st Century Job Market (LIFT)" project.