“There was an attack…our studio has been destroyed”, Salman Muqtadir
Content creator Salman Muqtadir has alleged that miscreants attacked and vandalised his studio over extortion demands.
Salman Muqtadir alleged that the incident took place around midnight on Saturday at New Gini Properties in the ECB Chattar area of the capital. That night, he posted a video of the vandalised studio on his verified Facebook page.
Showing the studio in the video, Salman said, “There was an attack here a little while ago…our entire studio has been destroyed in this attack.”
The video shows that various parts of the studio had been vandalised. Chairs, tables, televisions and other furniture and equipment were damaged. Several studio employees could also be seen crying.
Salman Muqtadir could further be heard saying in the video, “This video has been made especially for our Home Minister, Salahuddin Ahmed. Please do not take any tension, this is normal in Bangladesh.”
Later, Salman Muqtadir said, “Those who attacked may not have known that this was my place. But I am looking at this as a normal citizen...The landowner here is probably an Awami League… something may have happened with him over extortion—perhaps they demanded extortion money or something… So, our people got caught in the middle as part of their revenge. While trying to damage his property, my property got caught in the middle.”
Despite the vandalism, Salman Muqtadir said in the video that he would continue his work, adding, “I will do something bigger than this.”
Attempts are underway to contact Cantonment police station regarding the attack and vandalism at the studio.