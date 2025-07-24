Shishu Hospital: Probe committee asks to cancel appointment of 65 physicians

The investigation committee has recommended cancelling the appointments of 65 physicians at the Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute as the appointments to the post of medical officers were made without following proper procedures.

The committee said no merit-based assessment was conducted during the recruitment.

Moreover, there was no emergency situation at the hospital that would have justified such urgent recruitment of physicians.

In the last week of June, 65 physicians were appointed on an ad-hoc basis for six months at the Shishu Hospital.

The hospital authorities did not publish any advertisement in newspapers or media before the recruitment. However, a notice was posted on the hospital’s notice board.

No physicians from outside the hospital applied for the job. Neither written nor oral tests were conducted before the appointments.