Russian foreign minister regrets over canceling Dhaka visit

A press release, from foreign ministry, read that Sergey Lavrov talked to his Bangladeshi counterpart, AK Abdul Momem, over the phone.
He regretted for cancelling the visit. At the same time, the Russian foreign minister expressed his desire to visit Bangladesh very soon.
On the phone conversation, they showed interest in taking the relationship between Bangladesh and Russia to new heights.
AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh will always remember the role of the Soviet Union in the liberation war with gratitude.
The minister sought support from the Russian side to repatriate the Rohingya refugees.
In reply to Abdul Momen, Sergey Lavrov said he will talk to Myanmar over the issue.
The Russian foreign minister welcomed the prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Russian president Vladimir Putin's behalf while Abdul Momen thanked Russia for helping Bangladesh set up a nuclear power plant.