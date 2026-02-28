Member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will actively campaign worldwide in support of Bangladesh's candidature for the presidency of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman said today, Saturday.

Speaking to reporters at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport early Saturday upon his return from Saudi Arabia, he said Bangladesh has received full and unequivocal backing from OIC member states for its bid.

"The candidate has been changed following the change in government. One of our key challenges is that Cyprus has been campaigning throughout the year, whereas we have barely three months, or even less, in hand," he said.