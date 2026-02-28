OIC to campaign for Bangladesh's UNGA bid: Foreign Minister
Member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will actively campaign worldwide in support of Bangladesh's candidature for the presidency of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman said today, Saturday.
Speaking to reporters at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport early Saturday upon his return from Saudi Arabia, he said Bangladesh has received full and unequivocal backing from OIC member states for its bid.
"The candidate has been changed following the change in government. One of our key challenges is that Cyprus has been campaigning throughout the year, whereas we have barely three months, or even less, in hand," he said.
Khalilur Rahman said extensive discussions were held with OIC partners to assess the overall situation and devise strategies to secure Bangladesh's victory in the election.
"We have received their full and unequivocal support," he said, adding that OIC countries assured not only their votes but also active campaigning in favour of Dhaka's candidature across the world.
He said Palestine had withdrawn its candidature a few days ago as anticipated, clearing the way for Bangladesh to contest the 2026-2027 term against Cyprus.
Adviser to the prime minister on Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir described the response from OIC countries as highly encouraging.
"We have received very positive feedback. We will conduct a detailed assessment at an appropriate stage, but the support so far has been strong. The visit was both fruitful and productive," he said.
Earlier, the interim government had nominated former Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain as Bangladesh's candidate.
Following the change in government, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman nominated Khalilur Rahman for the position.
The election for the president of the 81st session of the UNGA is scheduled to be held on June 2 at the UN Headquarters in New York in accordance with Rule 30 of the Rules of Procedure.
Under the established regional rotation system, the president for the 81st session will be elected from the Asia-Pacific Group.
The 81st session of the UNGA will open on 8 September, 2026, while the high-level general debate will begin on 22 September.
Bangladesh last held the position in 1986-87, when then foreign minister Humayun Rashid Chowdhury was elected president of the 41st General Assembly.
On regional issues, the foreign minister expressed concern over escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, saying war would bring no benefit to anyone.
Describing the situation between the two SAARC member states as "very sad", he said Bangladesh is approaching the matter cautiously and refraining from making any public statement for now.
"We are trying, in our own way, to help our friends understand that such conflicts do not serve anyone's interests," he said.
Khalilur Rahman also reiterated Bangladesh's firm and unchanged position on Palestine, stating that the country's stance on the Palestinian issue remains unequivocal.
Leaders attending the recent OIC executive meeting expressed confidence that Bangladesh would achieve political stability and accelerated development under the leadership of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, while reiterating their full support for Dhaka's UNGA candidature.