Aircraft crash: 28 admitted to National Burn Unit
Some 28 people have been admitted to the National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in connection with a trainee aircraft crash of Bangladesh Air Force in Uttara in the capital.
After 1:00pm today, a plane crashed into a building of Milestone School and College. The Fire Service has confirmed that at least one person has died in the incident.
Rescue operations are ongoing at the site. Burn victims are being taken one after another to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at Dhaka Medical College. As of 3:00pm today, Monday, 28 people have been admitted there. Their names are listed in the institute's admission record.
The burn victims are: Shamim Yusuf, 14, Mahin, 15, Abid, 17, Rafi Barua,21, Sayem, 12, Sayem Yusuf, 14, Muntaha, 11, Nafi, Meherin,12, Ayman, 10, Zayena,13, Imon, 17, Rohan,14, Abid, 9, Ashraf,37, Yusha, 11, Payel, 12, Albera, 10, Tasmia,15, Mahia, Ayon, 14, Fayaz,14, Masuma,38, Mahata, 14, Shamim, Zakir, 55, Niloy, 14, Samia.