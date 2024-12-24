Bangladesh

DMP bans fireworks during Christmas celebrations

UNB
Dhaka
DMP logo

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued a public notice prohibiting all forms of fireworks, firecrackers, and sky lanterns to ensure smooth and safe Christmas celebrations.

The directive was announced on Tuesday through a public notice signed by DMP commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali.

Christmas, the largest religious festival for Christians, will be celebrated on 25 December 2024.

To maintain a festive and safe atmosphere, the ban will be enforced under the authority granted by Section 28 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance.

The prohibition will remain in effect from 12:00am on 24 December until 12:00am on 25 December 2024, across the Dhaka Metropolitan area.

DMP has sought the cooperation of the city residents to ensure the safe and orderly celebration of Christmas.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Bangladesh