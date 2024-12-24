DMP bans fireworks during Christmas celebrations
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has issued a public notice prohibiting all forms of fireworks, firecrackers, and sky lanterns to ensure smooth and safe Christmas celebrations.
The directive was announced on Tuesday through a public notice signed by DMP commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali.
Christmas, the largest religious festival for Christians, will be celebrated on 25 December 2024.
To maintain a festive and safe atmosphere, the ban will be enforced under the authority granted by Section 28 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance.
The prohibition will remain in effect from 12:00am on 24 December until 12:00am on 25 December 2024, across the Dhaka Metropolitan area.
DMP has sought the cooperation of the city residents to ensure the safe and orderly celebration of Christmas.