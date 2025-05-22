TCB to sell essential items ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will start selling essential items at affordable rates through 690 mobile trucks nationwide from tomorrow, Friday, ahead of the holy Eid-ul-Azha.
Under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce, the TCB will distribute edible oil, sugar and lentils on mobile trucks every day, including Fridays and public holidays across the country till 3 June.
Of the total 690 mobile trucks, 50 will operate in the capital, while 20 will serve residents in Chattogram.
Besides, 10 trucks each will be deployed in the six divisional cities, and another 10 trucks each will cover the remaining 56 district cities.
Alongside the mobile truck operation, the TCB continues its sale of subsidized essential items to low-income families holding Smart Family Cards.
The initiative is ongoing as a part of the government’s broader efforts to support low and middle income households.