Rohingya crisis: Bangladesh assures continued support for The Gambia at ICJ

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has thanked his Gambian counterpart for taking the initiative to stand for the cause of the Rohingyas and assured him of continued support from Bangladesh, reports UNB.

The Gambia had filed a case against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, the Netherlands in 2019.

Momen had a meeting with his Gambia counterpart Mamadou Tangara during the recent Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) held in Turkey.

The two foreign ministers discussed the issue of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals, known as the Rohingyas, in detail, said the ministry of foreign affairs Wednesday.

Momen also held a meeting with AbdulAziz Kamilov, the foreign minister of Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of ADF.

The foreign ministers discussed the possibility of increasing trade and connectivity between the two countries in detail.

Momen invited AbdulAziz to visit Bangladesh.

The Uzbekistan foreign minister thanked Momen and informed him that he would be happy to visit Bangladesh soon, at a mutually convenient time.

