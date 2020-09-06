Rohingya leaders 'satisfied' with the environment at Bhashan Char

A delegation of Rohingya leaders from Ukhia and Teknaf in Cox's Bazar visited Bhashan Char in Hatiya of Noakhali on Saturday. They reached Bhashan Char by a naval vessel around 4.30pm on Saturday. The purpose of the visit was to see if the accommodation there was suitable.

Arriving at Bhashan Char, some of the Rohingya leaders told Prothom Alo over phone that they were taken to the housing project in Bhashan Char by a navy ship from Chattogram at around 2:00pm Saturday. They reached Bhashan Char in about three hours. Their overnight stay and meals have been arranged at the cyclone shelter built there.