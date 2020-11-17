Rohingya repatriation talks after formation of Myanmar govt: Foreign minister

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said Bangladesh will approach for resuming the Rohingya repatriation talks after the full formation of a new government in Myanmar, saying Bangladesh stands ready to send back Rohingyas, reports UNB.

The repatriation talks remain halted due to COVID-19 pandemic and elections in Myanmar.

Bangladesh will also activate a tripartite mechanism -- Bangladesh-China-Myanmar-- so that Myanmar takes back their Rohingyas from Bangladesh, said the foreign minister adding that such three meetings are already held.