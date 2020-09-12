Rohingyas lack confidence in Myanmar govt, FM tells ASEAN

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen conveyed it to the foreign ministers of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) on Saturday adding such initiative may reduce trust deficit for a sustainable return.



The 27th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Foreign Ministers' Meeting was held virtually on Saturday. Foreign Minister Momen led Bangladesh delegation to the 27th ARF meeting.



During the 27th ARF meeting, ARF member states including Australia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, USA and the European Union insisted on solving Rohingya issue as soon as possible.



They urged upon safe, sustainable, dignified repatriation of Rohingyas to their homeland, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



"We solicit support from our ARF partners so that these hapless Rohingyas can return to their home in safety, security and dignity, resettle there, and reintegrate in their society," Momen said.



Once they return to their homeland they could be contributing members in the development of Myanmar, he said.



Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar district who are forcibly displaced from Myanmar.





