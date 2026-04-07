Prioritising early childhood development

Shyamal Kumar Roy, assistant director and head of division (laboratory) at the Institute of Public Health Nutrition said, “The period from pregnancy to the first 1,000 days after birth is called the ‘golden days’. This is because children who receive proper nutrition, education, and protection during this time tend to succeed later in life. The government is giving importance to this issue. During antenatal care (ANC) visits, physicians advise mothers on what to eat for the well-being of the unborn child, what services to receive, and why they should deliver at healthcare facilities.”

Jena Derakhshani Hamadani, emeritus scientist at icddr,b, said, “We must raise awareness about the importance of ECD among parents, families, and society. The media should play a role in disseminating information about the significance of ECD and the factors that negatively affect children.”

Fahmida Tofail, scientist at the Maternal and Child Nutrition Division of icddr,b, stated, “The period when a child is in the womb is the most critical for development. Investment in early childhood development does not yield immediate visible results. It requires sustained, long-term efforts from both government and non-government sectors. Parents must also be made aware of this.”