Children are dying due to lack of treatment, it is disheartening: Mahbub ur Rahman

At a roundtable discussion organised by Prothom Alo, Mahbub ur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of HSBC Bangladesh, said, “As a citizen of Bangladesh, I feel deeply saddened when I see young children dying due to a lack of medical treatment. For this reason, the next national budget must place special emphasis on the education and healthcare sectors.”

Mahbub ur Rahman made these remarks today, Thursday, during a roundtable discussion titled “Budget in times of crisis and public expectations”, organised by Prothom Alo.