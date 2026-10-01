Call for sustainable water management

Bangladesh has no shortage of laws, plans or regulations concerning water. The country also has numerous water-related projects and infrastructure, while several government ministries work in the sector. Yet coordination among them remains inadequate.

This lack of coordination is not limited to government ministries and agencies; it is also evident among international organisations working in the water sector. Sustainable, climate-resilient water management requires both an integrated plan and effective coordination in its implementation.

Speakers at the roundtable stressed the need for long-term planning in the water sector, public engagement and women’s participation in the planning process, and mechanisms for government agencies to share data and information with one another. They also called for greater information exchange between government and non-government organisations.