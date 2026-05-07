Measles cases have decreased in 30 upazilas after vaccinations

The presentation at the meeting stated that the success rate of the ongoing Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination campaign across the country is 93 per cent. However, to effectively control the infection, it is essential to ensure at least 95 per cent coverage through routine immunisation.

The meeting, jointly organised by UNICEF and Prothom Alo, was attended by government policymakers, health experts, and representatives of international organisations. The roundtable discussion was held at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar, the capital.

Speaking at the event, the chief guest, Health and Family Welfare Minister Sardar Md. Sakhawat Hossain, said that the danger posed by the measles outbreak was extremely severe. Those who worked in the field could truly realise the extent of its devastation.

Expressing gratitude to private pharmaceutical companies for providing ventilator support on time, he said that without those ventilators, the death toll would have been even higher. Another 10 ventilators are expected to arrive within the next two to three days.