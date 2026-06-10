Microcredit sector demands policy support

The PPRC executive chairman urged stakeholders to prioritise the terms ‘MFI’ (Microfinance Institution) or ‘Microcredit Institution’ over the word ‘NGO.’

Hossain Zillur Rahman proposed several policy changes for the upcoming budget. He suggested that the Tk 10,000 crore (100 billion) refinancing fund announced by the Bangladesh Bank for the agricultural sector should be disbursed directly through MFIs.

His other recommendations included waiving the 15 per cent VAT imposed on farmers for crop insurance for three to five years to combat climate risks. He also called for simplifying savings collection regulations to reduce costs for microcredit institutions and ensuring the representation of sector representatives in the decision-making process of the Microcredit Regulatory Authority (MRA).

At the meeting, UCEP Bangladesh Executive Director Md. Abdul Karim said that the MRA’s role should not be limited to regulation alone. The agency must also function as a developmental institution for the sector.

Noting that 85 to 90 per cent of microcredit borrowers are women, he said the government is keen on women's empowerment as well.

He emphasised that it is the government's responsibility to provide policy and financial support to NGOs.