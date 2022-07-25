'Teaching children to swim can reduce death by drowning'

On average 30 children under five years of age die by drowning every day in the country. And 80 per cent of these deaths occur within 20 metres from their homes. Of this, 75 per cent of the drowning is in ponds, ditches and even buckets. Just a little care can prevent this large number of deaths of the little ones.

These observations were made on Sunday at a roundtable organised by the Centre for Injury Prevention and Research Bangladesh (CIPRB) and Prothom Alo.

The roundtable, 'World Drowning Prevention Day: How Stakeholders can Prevent Children's Death from Drowning' was held at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar.

At the meeting, stress was placed on joint efforts to prevent drowning by increasing social awareness, teaching swimming and setting up area-wise daycare arrangements so children in the villages can be cared for while their mothers are at work. It was also said that the responsibility of various ministries needs to be specified for government initiative regarding the prevention of deaths by drowning.