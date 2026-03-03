Social change essential to end online harassment against women

Perpetrators are harassing, defrauding and blackmailing women online in various ways, including by creating fake profiles and generating videos using artificial intelligence (AI).

Over the past five years, the ‘police cyber support for women’ unit has received more than 78,000 complaints relating to cyber violence and harassment against women.

Speakers at a roundtable stated that, in order to prevent such abuse, women must learn how to protect themselves online, while the state must also take proactive steps to ensure their security.

They emphasised that meaningful social change is necessary to end online harassment against women.