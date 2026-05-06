Roundtable
Services for outbound migrant workers must be brought under one roof
Although the number of women migrating from Bangladesh to various countries in search of employment has increased, gaps in their skills remain evident.
Syndicates, excessive costs, bribery, broker networks, and institutional corruption continue to pose major barriers for these outbound workers.
Stakeholders emphasised the need to remove these obstacles and bring all services for migrant workers under a single platform.
These observations came at a roundtable discussion titled "Rights of women migrant workers and safe migration", held on Tuesday at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka. The event was jointly organised by Badabon Sangho and Prothom Alo.
At the roundtable, State Minister for Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Nurul Haque outlined several initiatives, including enhancing the skills of women workers before sending them abroad, appointing legal firms to ensure their protection overseas, ensuring access to digital banking facilities, and establishing a substantial special fund for the rehabilitation of returnees.
He noted that the government has recently observed that 23 ministries are providing similar types of training, resulting in wastage of public funds without producing effective outcomes.
Highlighting the need for reform, he said, “Regardless of which ministry or agency provides the training, it is essential to bring it under a structured process so that the training becomes effective.”
The state minister also outlined plans to simplify service delivery for women seeking overseas employment. These include introducing a one-stop service by bringing manpower offices, the Probashi Kallyan Bank, and welfare centres under a single building at the district level; launching a "Probashi card" (social safety card for expatriates) for migrants; determining a standard migration cost; and introducing a grading system to identify reliable recruiting agencies.
Director (Finance and Budget) of the Wage Earners' Welfare Board, ATM Mahbub-ul Karim, stated that the board supports migrant workers in cases of illness, death, or legal complications abroad.
He added that the organisation strives to assist expatriates—from the moment they clear immigration until their return—regardless of gender.
Rahnuma Salam Khan, senior national programme manager of the International Labour Organization (ILO), emphasised the need to ensure transparency in female migration and accountability among recruiting agencies.
In her view, a lack of clear information remains a primary cause of exploitation of women workers.
She also called for reforms in the country’s Technical Training Centres (TTCs) and highlighted plans, with ILO support, to introduce a special cash scheme for returning women migrants.
Farzana Shahnaz, national programme officer for Reintegration and Labour Mobility and Social Inclusion, urged stakeholders to ensure the protection of women migrants from the pre-decision stage.
She said, “It is essential to deliver accurate information and counselling services at the grassroots level by training entrepreneurs of Union Digital Centres.”
She further stressed the importance of assessing potential gains and losses prior to migration in order to reduce costs and debt burdens.
Executive Director of Badabon Sangho, Lipi Rahman, highlighted the organisation’s role in promoting the rights, empowerment, and protection of women migrants since its establishment.
She called upon the government and all stakeholders to stand by migrant women, enhance government engagement in destination countries to ensure their safety, provide social security for returnees, and take effective measures to protect outbound women from broker networks.
Deputy Manager (Overseas Employment) of Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL), N-Uamong Marma Mong, presented the organisation’s activities in manpower export.
He noted that individuals who migrate through BOESL remain free from fraud and are able to achieve financial self-reliance due to the protection of their rights and welfare at overseas workplaces.
Executive Director of the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS), Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed, called on the government to adopt a five-year master plan to ensure the protection and dignity of migrant workers.
He urged the government to ensure accountability and structural reforms in the migration sector, guarantee workers’ fair rights and dignity, and recognise their right to organise.
Sharmin Islam, gender expert at United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Bangladesh, emphasised prioritising mental health services alongside wages and physical safety to protect migrant women workers.
She said, “Due to prolonged separation from their families and adverse conditions in destination countries, women suffer from extreme loneliness and psychological stress.”
She urged the government to ensure psychosocial counselling for returning women workers and to raise public awareness to uphold their social dignity.
President of the Samajtantrik Sramik Front, Razequzzaman Ratan, called on the government not only to fulfil its responsibilities but also to act with compassion towards migrant women workers.
In his view, the labour market in the Middle East is likely to change following recent conflicts, and Bangladesh must prepare accordingly.
Referring to the plight of returnee women, he said, “They go abroad with immense potential, but return with neglect and indifference.”
He added that adequate training and women’s control over their earnings could significantly improve the situation.
Programme Director of RMMRU, Marina Sultana, called for transparency and accountability in the recruitment process to ensure the protection of migrant women workers.
Director of WARBE Development Foundation, Jasiya Khatoon, urged the strengthening of labour wings at Bangladesh’s embassies abroad and the establishment of an effective legal framework to ensure the dignity and safety of women workers.
SK Mujibul Haque, director of BNSK, emphasised the need to ensure accountability of recruiting agencies and to bring local brokers under a legal framework in order to promote good governance in the migration sector.
Migration expert Asif Munir stressed that expanding government services at the grassroots level and ensuring legal remedies are essential for protecting migrant women.
He highlighted the importance of delivering the benefits of government initiatives to the grassroots level to safeguard their rights.
Coordinator of the migration programme at BRAC, Md Harun-or-Rashid, expressed deep concern over the current policy framework regarding the protection of migrant workers’ rights and dignity.
He said that the government should not focus solely on remittances but must also give due importance to the protection of women workers.
At the roundtable, additional remarks were delivered by District Project Associate of the United Nations Capital Development Fund, Farhad Al Karim; General Secretary of the Bangladesh Ovibashi Mohila Sramik Association (BOMSA), Sheikh Rumana; General Secretary of the Migrant Women Workers Federation, Mahmuda Sultana; development rights activist Shahajadi Begum; and President of the Migrant Women Workers Federation, Maryam.
Programme Manager of Badabon Sangho, Fariha Jesmin, presented the keynote paper at the roundtable. Firoz Chowdhury, assistant editor of Prothom Alo, moderated the session.