Services for outbound migrant workers must be brought under one roof

Although the number of women migrating from Bangladesh to various countries in search of employment has increased, gaps in their skills remain evident.

Syndicates, excessive costs, bribery, broker networks, and institutional corruption continue to pose major barriers for these outbound workers.

Stakeholders emphasised the need to remove these obstacles and bring all services for migrant workers under a single platform.

These observations came at a roundtable discussion titled "Rights of women migrant workers and safe migration", held on Tuesday at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka. The event was jointly organised by Badabon Sangho and Prothom Alo.

At the roundtable, State Minister for Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Nurul Haque outlined several initiatives, including enhancing the skills of women workers before sending them abroad, appointing legal firms to ensure their protection overseas, ensuring access to digital banking facilities, and establishing a substantial special fund for the rehabilitation of returnees.