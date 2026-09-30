Roundtable
"A vibrant democracy requires a vibrant media"
The media has a vital role in promoting youth’s active participation in policymaking and institutional reform. In light of the significant role played by them in the July 2024 mass uprising, speakers at a roundtable today, Wednesday, emphasised the need to ensure their meaningful involvement in decision-making processes.
They also discussed how the media can amplify their concerns and perspectives and strengthen public discourse on good governance, accountability, and democratic development.
With a shared commitment to strengthening the role of media in democratic reform and decision-making, the roundtable discussion was held in Dhaka today. The discussion aimed to highlight youth’s priorities, concerns, and recommendations while exploring the role of media in democratic participation, accountability, institutional reform, and the protection of civic rights.
The event was organised by VOICE and The Bangladesh Dialogue (TBD) under the Joining Youth in Effective Engagement in Reform Agendas in Bangladesh (JoYEE) project.
Speaking at the discussion, Kamal Ahmed, Consulting Editor of The Daily Star, said, “A vibrant democracy requires a vibrant media. Therefore, youth need to continue demanding reforms and calling for accountability and responsibility from both media organisations and political actors.”
Senior journalist and columnist Sohrab Hassan said, “The media needs to play a more active role in bringing the younger generation’s expectations and concerns into broader public discussions rather than limiting them to dialogue alone. Greater cooperation and engagement between youth and media can help ensure that their expectations are effectively reflected in policymaking and implementation.”
Ayesha Kabir, Head of Content, English Web, Prothom Alo, said, “Media serves as a vital bridge in bringing the youth voices into public discourse and the mainstream of democratic reform. It is important to present their perspectives objectively and based on evidence, while also providing in-depth analysis of issues that matter to the new generation.”
In his concluding remarks, Ahmed Swapan Mahmud, Executive Director of VOICE, said, “Participation of the youth must not be limited to consultation or symbolic representation. Institutional mechanisms are needed to enable them to influence decision-making, ensure institutional accountability, and play a meaningful role in the reform process.”
The discussion was attended by youth representatives and editors, sub-editors from various media organisations. Speakers emphasised the importance of combining the experience of older generations with the energy of younger ones to advance the country. They also highlighted the need to increase the representation of women and indigenous journalists in media leadership positions.
The discussion concluded with a call to strengthen accountability in reform implementation and enhance the role of media in ensuring meaningful youth participation in democratic and institutional reform processes of Bangladesh.