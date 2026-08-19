Coordinated action needed to rehabilitate returning migrants

Ensuring safe migration from Bangladesh requires strong coordination between the public and private sectors, alongside a focus on sending skilled workers abroad.

Additionally, integrated initiatives should be taken for the rehabilitation of returnee workers, giving them more opportunities to develop as entrepreneurs.

There is no alternative to ensuring accountability to stop irregularities and fraud in the migration process.

These points emerged during the roundtable discussion titled "Safe Migration and Reintegration of Returnees: Realities and Actions."

This meeting was held yesterday, Tuesday, at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka.

The BRAC Migration Programme and Prothom Alo, with support from the European Union, jointly organised it.

In his speech as the chief guest, Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury, mentioned that the entire process of sending workers abroad from Bangladesh is being moved towards an online basis.