Roundtable discussion
Coordinated action needed to rehabilitate returning migrants
The BRAC Migration Programme and Prothom Alo jointly organised this roundtable discussion.
Ensuring safe migration from Bangladesh requires strong coordination between the public and private sectors, alongside a focus on sending skilled workers abroad.
Additionally, integrated initiatives should be taken for the rehabilitation of returnee workers, giving them more opportunities to develop as entrepreneurs.
There is no alternative to ensuring accountability to stop irregularities and fraud in the migration process.
These points emerged during the roundtable discussion titled "Safe Migration and Reintegration of Returnees: Realities and Actions."
This meeting was held yesterday, Tuesday, at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka.
The BRAC Migration Programme and Prothom Alo, with support from the European Union, jointly organised it.
In his speech as the chief guest, Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury, mentioned that the entire process of sending workers abroad from Bangladesh is being moved towards an online basis.
The minister said greater transparency will be ensured in managing information on the validity of recruiting agencies, overseas demand for workers, and other related matters.
Government initiatives alone are not sufficient to prevent irregular migration, Ariful Haque said adding all levels of society must be involved.
The minister noted efforts are underway to identify and take action against the syndicates involved in irregular labour migration.
He mentioned plans for an extensive awareness campaign over the next month in several districts, including Sunamganj, Habiganj, and Madaripur.
Emphasising the importance of sending skilled workers abroad to harness Bangladesh’s potential in the global labour market, Ariful Haque Choudhury said foreign employers often don't find the type of skilled workers they need, resulting in problems for both the workers and employers.
A system has been established to verify the representatives of the hiring companies if a specific skill set is required, the minister said adding this process is being followed to send 6,000 drivers from Bangladesh to the United Arab Emirates.
Referring to the government's plan to introduce a ''Probashi Card'' for expatriates, the minister stated that this will be finalised as part of the government’s 180-day programme.
He also mentioned the need to quickly prepare madrasa students, who are often more advanced in Arabic, for the labour market in the Middle East, involve private sector institutions in sending skilled manpower abroad, search for new job markets, assist returnee workers in returning to previous occupations, and support the families of deceased expatriates by bringing their bodies back home.
Shariful Islam Hasan, Associate Director (Migration) at BRAC, presented the concept paper for the roundtable. It highlighted that major issues for returnees are lack of savings, inability to utilise overseas-acquired skills, and difficulty in restarting livelihoods.
It emphasised the importance of awareness programmes, training, language education, involvement of police and religious leaders, and addressing smugglers’ propaganda on social media at the district and sub-district levels for safe migration.
Call to view migration as a business model
Nurul Qader, Programme Manager at the European union in Dhaka, stated that it's essential to clarify the interests and responsibilities of all involved parties including the government, banks, and recruiting agencies.
To curb the tendency of spending large sums due to falling prey to fraud in pursuit of migration, public mindset and awareness need to be considered seriously.
Mohammad Al-Mamunul Anshari, DIG (Operations) of the Airport Armed Police Battalion, stressed the need for coordination between airport, passport, and ''police clearance'' systems to ensure safe migration. The removal of police verification in passport issuance procedures has increased the risk of irregularities.
Joint Secretary of the Wage Earners Welfare Board and Director of the RAISE Project, ATM Mahbub-ul Karim, suggested that training and regular procedures for sending female workers could significantly reduce the problems.
Former Secretary General of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA), Ali Haider Chowdhury, emphasised the need for a coordinated approach from both government and private sectors to formulate a comprehensive policy to curb irregularities in the migration sector, ensuring accountability for all involved.
Highlighting the significant role of skills in both safe migration and rehabilitation of returnees, Jahangir Hossain, Director (Skills and Curriculum) of the National Skills Development Authority (NSDA), said training is being provided to returnees to develop them as entrepreneurs.
Squadron Leader Rakib Ahmed Tawab, Deputy Director (QA & I) of the Civil Aviation Authority, observed that many returnees come back to Bangladesh in a mentally distressed state, presenting a significant challenge for airport authorities.
Procedures are in place to prevent attempts of going abroad with fake visas, documents, and BMET cards.
Mahasin Hamuda, National Programme Officer at the International Labour Organisation (ILO), recommended coordinating government and private sector efforts concerning returnees.
He said making entrepreneurship opportunities easier for these individuals is essential.
Joint Secretary and Administrator of BAIRA, Mohammad Badrul Haque, asserted that ensuring safe migration requires controlling syndicates and irregularities down to the village level and taking legal action against them.
Executive Officer of the National Association of Small and Cottage Industries of Bangladesh, Mahmudur Rifat Khan, stated that enhancing coordination between various ministries and stakeholders is necessary, alongside ensuring effective implementation of policy decisions for safe migration and rehabilitation of returnees.
Managing Director of SME Foundation, Anwar Hossain Chowdhury, noted that many returnees face mental stress, employment shortages, and difficulties reconnecting with mainstream society after working abroad for long periods.
Bangladesh Krishi Bank’s General Manager, Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman, remarked that it is essential to make financing easier for the rehabilitation and business startups of returnee workers.
ATM Abu Asad, Additional Director General of the Department of Immigration and Passports, acknowledged complaints about harassment and extra costs during passport renewal. However, due to past trends of obtaining passports with false information or multiple identities, foreign embassies also have concerns regarding the information on Bangladeshi passports.
At the meeting, returnees like Hridoy Chowdhury, Mahbubur Rahman from Libya, and Tofayel Ahmed from Cambodia's Scam Centre shared their experiences.
Further speeches were made by the Deputy Managing Director of the Probashi Kalyan Bank, Mohammad Jahangir Hossain, and Lubna Pragya, a student of the International Relations Department at Dhaka University.
The roundtable was moderated by Prothom Alo’s Assistant Editor, Firoz Choudhury.