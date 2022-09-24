Focus on char-haor regions to prevent child marriage

Bangladesh ranks fourth globally in the rate of child marriage. The propensity of child marriage is more prevalent in backward areas of the country like the haor (wetlands) and char (shoal) areas. Meanwhile, the pace of implementation of the national plan of action to prevent child marriage is slow.

Elimination of child marriage by 2041 requires cooperation from the government as well as development partners and non-governmental organisations. Plus, religious leaders, politicians, 'nikah' (marriage) registrars, school authorities and parents have to be made even more aware to stop child marriage.

These issues came up in a roundtable titled 'The existing situation of child marriage in char and haor areas and the way ahead', organised by Prothom Alo and CARE Bangladesh’s Shouhardo-3 programme with the help of the United States Agency for International Development, USAID. The event was held at Prothom Alo office in capital’s Karwan Bazar.