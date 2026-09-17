'Information must travel faster than the security threat'

The keynote at the roundtable was presented by Dr Rasheduzzaman, Professor, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka. He began with the observation that the interdependence of the BIMSTEC states brings enormous opportunity, but it also means that instability in one part of the region can quickly affect the security and prosperity of others.

BIMSTEC has just entered its 30th anniversary year and he felt this was cause for both celebration and honest institutional reflection.

Highlighting the focus on security, he said that regional connectivity cannot flourish if roads, ports, shipping routes and border areas remain vulnerable to conflict, trafficking and organised crime. Trade and investment cannot expand without secure financial systems, predictable maritime routes and confidence in digital transactions.

Similarly, energy cooperation required secure grids. Food security, public health, climate resilience and disaster preparedness were now inseparable from national and regional security. Accordingly, security was the very foundation of BIMSTEC. And broadly speaking, this comprises Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime, Energy, and Disaster Management.

Deliberating on the various partnerships of BIMSTEC, Dr Rasheduzzaman mentioned agreements signed between BIMSTEC and UNODC and the Indian Ocean Rim Association.