Home to School: Advancing inclusive education for children with disabilities
Under UK Aid’s Inclusive Futures initiative, a roundtable discussion titled “Home to School: Advancing Inclusive Education for Children with Disabilities” was held on 8 July 2025 at the HQ of Daily Prothom Alo in Dhaka, jointly organized by Sightsavers, ADD International, Sens International, and Daily Prothom Alo.
Amrita Rejina Rozario
Country Director, Bangladesh, Sightsavers
By implementing the "Shikhbo Shobai" (Everyone will learn) project, we have developed a practical model that can be regarded as a viable approach for executing the national education policy. This model has the potential framework to serve as a foundation for advancing inclusive education.
A notable aspect of the project is the identification of children with severe and multiple disabilities, followed by the provision of home-based education customized to their needs. Through various stages, these children are gradually prepared to attend school. Additionally, we have carried out several initiatives within school-based education programs.
At various stages of our activities, OPD organizations have provided continuous support. The primary objective of our project was to increase the enrollment rate of children with disabilities in schools and to ensure that enrolled students do not drop out.
The inclusive education system that we have developed has gained traction among various stakeholders and extended to the national level, building a strong collective capability. With government recognition, this model can be further implemented effectively. Thanks to home-based education programs, 52 per cent of students have been successfully enrolled in schools; without such efforts, many of these children might have remained outside the education system. Continued advancement in inclusive education requires close coordination among the ministries of education, healthcare, and social welfare.
Hamish Higginson
Global Technical Lead, Inclusive Education, Sightsavers
With great gratitude, I would like to highlight the immense passion, innovation, and resilience demonstrated by individuals and groups implementing inclusive education at the local level, particularly noting the determination of the young people. The DID program's "Shikhbo Shobai" (Everyone Will Learn) project was lauded as an outstanding success. It was effectively designed a prototype for inclusive education, rooted in context-specific "Bangladesh solutions." This project built substantial capacity across all levels of education stakeholders, empowering teachers to take risks and adopt new strategies, positively changing principals' views on education, and significantly increasing the capacity of OPDs. These OPDs now serve as vital links between communities, parents, and schools, enabling them to understand local needs. The project also empowered communities to trust the education system as a safe place, encouraging children to move from their homes to schools. I consider this successful "prototype" must now be taken to the "next level" by the government. This requires adapting the model to diverse contexts, recognising that "one size doesn't fit all." This is a powerful message from field personnel who conveyed that while policy is crucial – even AI can generate it – true impact stems from actively implementing that policy on the ground. There's a direct call to empower and support key actors; district and Upazila officers should be encouraged to innovate collaborative activities. OPDs must increase their representation and voice in district education meetings and standing committees, leveraging their invaluable knowledge of the challenges faced by young people. Home-based education facilitators should bring their expertise to subcommittees. Additionally, school leadership needs frameworks, ownership, autonomy, and agency to implement changes and ensure continuous professional development. Project schools, having learned valuable lessons, should be enabled to become beacon schools within their clusters, sharing experiences and creating more local learning resources. This roundtable's participation successfully brought the voices of students with disabilities out of isolation, providing them with a platform to thrive in Bangladesh. My earnest call to everyone is for collaboration, urging every individual present to make a personal commitment to scaling Inclusive Education - from local success to national impact.
Tahera Jabeen
Social Development Adviser, British High Commission Dhaka
Despite being a recognised right, children with disabilities remain excluded from education. In Bangladesh, 8 per cent of children aged 5–17 have functional difficulties but represent less than 1 per cent of enrolled students, highlighting a deep access and equity gap. The UK has shown global leadership through the Global Disability Summit and as Chair of the Global Action on Disability network, a key coordination platform. In Bangladesh, we support the government through UNICEF, which developed a national Special Education Needs and Disability (SEND) framework, trained over 103,000 teachers, and piloted disability screening. Inclusion must begin at home, with early identification, family support, and community engagement, and be sustained in schools through inclusive teaching, accessible infrastructure, and a culture of belonging. Although Bangladesh was not represented at the 2025 Global Disability Summit, it can reaffirm leadership by aligning with the Declaration through inclusive consultations. Stronger inter-ministerial coordination, centralised data systems, and appropriate technology are essential. We must also challenge the misconception that inclusion is costly, the real cost lies in exclusion.
Professor Dr. Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder
Honorable Adviser, Ministry of Primary and Mass Education
In today’s discussion, the new model titled “Home to School” under the "Shikhbo Shobai" (Everyone will learn) project —aimed at bringing children with disabilities under inclusive education—was something we had not been informed about before. As a result, I feel significantly enriched by this experience.
Developing suitable infrastructure in schools for children with disabilities is crucial. In addition to the education department, active involvement from the departments of social welfare and healthcare is equally important. There is also a need to initiate community-based volunteer organizations focused on supporting persons with disabilities. Such initiatives would not only benefit the children themselves but also provide meaningful support to their families and contribute positively to society as a whole.
I have read your entire policy paper and fully agree with its contents. However, it should have included an economic analysis of the associated costs.
You are working with some of the most neglected individuals—those who often go unacknowledged even within their own families. The “Home to School” model you’ve developed is a promising initiative, and we encourage you to move forward with it. Achieving major goals requires addressing the smaller challenges first. Within our limited capacity, we will make every effort to implement your recommendations to the best of our ability.
Md. Saidur Rahman Khan
Director General, Department of Social Services, Ministry of Social Welfare
The government is working consistently to ensure that children with disabilities can travel to and from school without any obstacles. Among the 52 programs under the Department of Social Services, the protection and welfare of persons with disabilities is a key priority.
During the last fiscal year, out of 32.34 Lakh persons with disabilities, a total of 3321.77 Crore taka was distributed as allowances, along with 113.71 Crore taka in educational scholarships granted to 1 Lakh students. Currently, approximately 34 Lakh of the 36 Lakh registered persons with disabilities are covered under the social protection program. Educational services for visually impaired students are being conducted at 76 centers across 64 districts, while Braille and sign language instruction for the visual, speech, and hearing impaired takes place in 12 special schools. Residential education and therapy facilities are provided for children with intellectual disabilities. Moreover, six technical training centers and rehabilitation services offer additional support.
To ensure the sustainability of successful NGO projects, efforts are underway to officially adopt these projects and enrich the information database. We are also working to make this data easily accessible via mobile applications. Everyone must come forward to build a more inclusive and disability-friendly society.
Md. Sarwar Hossain
Joint Secretary, Technical and Madrasah Education Division, Ministry of Education
Superstitions and misconceptions about persons with disabilities continue to prevail in society. Even many educated parents hesitate to have their children share a classroom with a child who has a disability. This attitude presents a major obstacle, and addressing it demands deliberate efforts and increased social awareness to guide society toward greater acceptance.
Based on my experience working from the grassroots to the ministry level, I have seen that while some small-scale initiatives prove effective but they rarely sustain over time. Once a project ends, the beneficiaries tend to fall behind again. Therefore, comprehensive and sustainable planning is essential.
Ensuring uninterrupted access to education for persons with disabilities—from primary to higher education—is vital to prevent them from dropping out. In the technical and madrasah education sectors, numerous projects, training initiatives, and short courses are currently in progress, with a 30 percent quota allocated for women, persons with disabilities, and ethnic minority communities. However, it is equally important to align them with roles that match their skills and capacities, as they often demonstrate strong commitment and responsibility. Our vision is to build an inclusive Bangladesh where no one is left behind.
Professor Dr. AQM Shafiul Azam
Director, Planning and Development Wing, Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education
When the Second Primary Education Development Program (PEDP-2) began in 2004–05, we distributed awareness leaflets on inclusive education. These aimed to explain what inclusive education means, why it is important, and why children with disabilities should be part of mainstream schools. Two decades later, we are still asking the same questions—highlighting a persistent gap in changing societal attitudes. It is time we reassess and transform our behaviors and mindsets.
Change must begin at home, at the community level. In the context of inclusive education, the concept of "ABC" is especially important. First, Access—we must ensure that all students have proper opportunities and physical access to attend school. Second, Belonging—students should feel accepted, included, and valued within the school environment. And finally, Completion—we need to ensure that they receive the necessary support, environment, and opportunities to complete their education successfully.
If families and communities are not equipped to support children beyond primary education, there is a high risk of dropout. To truly build an inclusive future, society itself must embody inclusivity.
Ghulam Faruq Hamim
Bangladesh Programme Team Lead, ADD International
One of the key successes of the "Shikhbo Shobai" (Everyone will learn) project is the comprehensive inclusion of persons with disabilities and children. Their participation was ensured at every stage of the project, with commendable involvement from parents and organizations. The close collaboration of education and social welfare officials at the grassroots level contributed to the well-organized and effective implementation of the project.
Despite progress, the physical infrastructure of many schools remains inaccessible to students with disabilities. It is crucial to establish accessible facilities at entrances, washrooms, and classrooms. Shortcomings persist in teacher training and the availability of appropriate materials. Educators working with children with disabilities must be further sensitized and trained to enhance their skills.
We must reflect on how effectively school resources are being utilized. To support the overall development of a child with disabilities and to address their specific needs, an Individualized Education Plan (IEP) could be introduced. While we have sufficient legal and policy frameworks in place, their effective implementation is key. If properly enforced, these measures could transform our country into a far more disability-inclusive society.
Nazmul Bari
Executive Director, Centre for Disability in Development (CDD)
In 2002, only 4 per cent of children with disabilities were enrolled in primary schools. By 2023, this rose to 40.55 per cent. In contrast, the rate for children without disabilities reached 98 per cent, showing a clear gap. The situation worsens at the secondary level, where enrollment for children with disabilities falls to just 24 per cent—a troubling decline.
To prevent dropout, a one-size-fits-all approach is not enough—education methods must be tailored to the type and severity of disability. Home-based education is a strong example of this. Many children never get the chance to attend school, and for them, home-based learning offers a practical alternative. Notably, 52 per cent of children enrolled in this program were later admitted to primary schools.
Children with disabilities need to be made aware—through their families—that they are capable of learning just like anyone else. A long-term vision is essential. With access to education, they can move into the mainstream and become assets to their families rather than being seen as a burden. It is crucial that home-based education programs receive formal recognition and support from the government.
Md. Joynal Abedin
Deputy Director, Policy and Operation Division, (Integrated Education), Directorate of Primary Education
Education, at its core, is about balanced and inclusive development. For a country to function effectively, its education system must be aligned and inclusive. This requires the participation of all. Just as one leg compensates when the other is weak, we too must share the responsibility of supporting persons with disabilities.
We have plenty of policies in place—the real challenge lies in ownership. In Japan, I observed that every citizen believes that if early childhood education is not strengthened and quality education is not ensured, the national income could drop by 36 per cent, and they might not receive their salaries. As a result, they work with full commitment, putting in their utmost effort.
We, too, must cultivate this kind of inclusive mindset—while also making our schools inclusive. To achieve this, parenting, community, environment, and infrastructure must all be inclusive. Those who are otherwise left behind must also be brought into the fold, supported with opportunities and services that enable their inclusion in the mainstream.
Rokhsana Parveen
Assistant Director, Policy and Operation Division, (Integrated Education), Directorate of Primary Education
Our curriculum’s classroom teaching and learning activities are often quite rigid, which can make the experience less enjoyable for students with disabilities. Our goal is not just to increase enrolment. When inclusive education efforts began under PEDP-2, we emphasized the importance of first bringing these students into schools. In this area, we have made significant progress.
Currently, a student with disabilities can easily progress from pre-primary to primary level, but without ensuring a supportive environment afterward, they tend to drop out. During school events—especially colorful celebrations like Pohela Boishakh or Victory Day—students with disabilities actively participate alongside their peers, which fosters a strong sense of belonging. It is important to raise awareness among parents to ensure their children do not miss these special occasions at school.
Masudul Hasan Taposh
Deputy Director, Department of Social Services, Narsingdi
The Ministry of Social Welfare is currently using the Disability Detection Information System (DIS) to collect data on persons with disabilities. According to DIS, a total of 66,705 persons with disabilities have been registered in Narsingdi district to date.
In 64 districts, the integrated education program for visually impaired students allows them to study alongside their peers in nearby schools. Despite this, they encounter numerous challenges. One such issue is that although they study using Braille, they must rely on a stenographer during their SSC exams, which can adversely affect their results.
While the law requires the establishment of a district committee to protect the rights of persons with disabilities in every district, it is not effectively implemented. Given that the Social Services and Health Departments are involved in issuing Golden Citizen ID cards for persons with disabilities, creating a coordinated task force—including the Primary Education Department, Social Services, Health, and parents—would greatly improve the implementation of inclusive education.
Md. Harunor Rashid
District Primary Education Officer (DPEO), Sirajganj
The global prevalence of disability is increasing, making it not just a national but a global issue. While developed countries ensure progress by mainstreaming their persons with disabilities, we remain dependent on aid. The projects by Sightsavers and ADD in their respective areas have been fully successful, and this experience must be scaled up nationally. Despite numerous challenges, the government cannot afford to overlook these initiatives.
Each school should dedicate a budget for students with disabilities, adopt flexible assessment methods, and emphasize home-based education. With the combined efforts of teachers, communities, and the government, no child with a disability will be left behind. The time has come to take decisive action for the nation by promoting inclusive education. Hence, actively supporting and expanding these efforts is crucial.
The project we are discussing today must be made sustainable. It is important to ensure that its benefits continue even after the project has ended.
Niranjan Kumer Roy
District Primary Education Officer (DPEO), Narsingdi
From the Second Primary Education Development Program (PEDP-2) to the Fourth Primary Education Development Program (PEDP-4), there has been a component called Assistive Devices. This primarily provides funding based on demand. Initially, funds starting from five thousand taka were allocated, which later expanded to upazila-level allocations based on need. The current funding can be considered reasonably sufficient, allowing distribution to all who require it. For PEDP-4, a working paper has already been prepared to expand this initiative on a larger scale.
In 2015, based on an effectiveness study, guidelines for School Level Improvement Plans (SLIP) were developed. A new effectiveness study has recently been nearly completed and is now awaiting approval. There have been widespread proposals to make SLIP funding student-centered, which is indeed a timely and necessary change.
I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the issue of how children with disabilities in the riverine areas of Narsingdi can be effectively included in schools.
Lucy Reeve
Programme Manager - Disability Inclusion, Sightsavers
My visit to Bangladesh seems exciting, as I look forward to seeing and hearing the insights of the OPDs, home-based education, schools, government officials, and community reflections from both the districts of Sirajganj and Narsingdi. There is a drastic change that is distinctly visible in each aspect, with confidence and strong coordination and collaboration regarding their rights and responsibilities. This was a Bangladeshi project based on contextual demand, with small-scale piloting to assess the effectiveness of approaches for children with disabilities, which is quite visible. This was possible due to the support of the team, who worked with inquisitiveness. However, it's very sad to see the projects terminate despite all the successful achievements. The reason behind this achievement was that the entire team around the child worked according to their role, knowing the rights through advocacy and being in strong collaboration. Therefore, the government needs to listen to the people from the local context and make decisions to engage its stakeholders. My suggestion is to engage the local OPDs in PEDP5 as they are a significant part of the community to support the child with disabilities in the centre. The DID project made some real progress in just two or three years, but there is still a long way to go with the main owner of these policies to implement them on a broader scale. My final point is that I believe a clear plan with specific strategies can help achieve the legal and moral right of all children to receive an education under PEDP5.
John Ekaju
Education Manager, UNICEF Bangladesh
From UNICEF, we’ve been actively engaging with partners in the Ministry of Mass and Primary Education and the DPE on the primary education systems, particularly through PEDP 4. Our main intervention has been through the EQIP program, supported by the FCDO, which has trained over 100,000 teachers. We developed the SEND framework in collaboration with DPE, piloted it in selected schools, and are now looking to scale it up.
While UNICEF and Sightsavers can’t reach every child, the government has the capacity to do so. We provide best practices from various contexts, but the government is responsible for implementation. Our data indicates a significant number of children with disabilities are not being counted or supported. UNICEF is also supporting DPE in data collection and analysis, particularly in the framework of the Annual Primary School Summary and SLIP. As we support DPE, there is scope to work closely with Sightsavers to include alternative approaches, such as home-based education for severely and multiply disabled students in PEDP-5. The sincerity and participation of the government make us hopeful, particularly as they seek to reform the sector to improve learning outcomes, with inclusiveness being a key focus. These reflections underscore the importance of collaboration as we work toward effective education for all children.
Khandaker Jahurul Alam
Bangladesh Country Rep., ICEVI, and Executive Director, Centre for Services and Information on Disability (CSID)
At a conference held in Dhaka in 2001, various opinions were expressed about inclusive education, but the concept was still unclear. It was only in 2002, during PEDP-2, that a study clarified the issue—showing that inclusive education means children with disabilities attend schools near their homes. Since then, the importance of school accessibility, teacher presence, and communication skills has come to the forefront.
The dispute over whether the education of students with disabilities falls under the Department of Social Services or the Department of Primary Education needs to be resolved. Instead of differentiating educational opportunities based on the degree of disability, access must be ensured for all. Promotion of disabled teachers working at the primary level and their engagement as resource persons should be prioritized. Furthermore, better coordination between the government and NGOs will facilitate smoother policy implementation.
Md. Saidul Huq
Executive Director, Blind Education and Rehabilitation Development Organisation (BERDO)
In September 2024, the government approved the Braille guidelines, marking a significant step toward educational equality for the visually impaired without conflicting with any existing laws. These guidelines were developed to resolve confusion caused by the use of multiple codes. Their main objective is to standardize a single code for all subjects, including Bengali, English, Mathematics, and Arabic. The printing process is currently in progress.
To guarantee inclusive and special education, disability education must be incorporated into PTI and BEd curriculum. The government should also actively support the training of skilled teachers, the production of Braille devices, and the development of science education materials. Many of the legally mandated committees remain non-functional. For true progress, a separate ministry dedicated to persons with disabilities is needed, along with formal recognition of leadership within the disability community.
Oadot Hasan
CST member, SPONDON
I joined Spandan Disability Development Organization in 2022. At that time, we began identifying children with disabilities through surveys and involving them in educational programs. Initially, many families were sceptical, but our consistent efforts eventually helped to build their trust.
We offer home-based education, provide necessary materials and training, and teach children essential skills such as hygiene and dressing awareness. We collaborate with local organisations, including Papri and CDID. Our experience shows that children who are well-prepared are less likely to drop out after enrolling in school. Despite this, many schools are still not disability-friendly. I have visited 66 of the 138 schools in my area, and many lack accessible toilets, classrooms, and playgrounds for children with disabilities. This raises an important question: when will real change begin?
Md. Al Amin Sheikh
President, Alor Prodip Protibandhi Odiker Sangstha, Sirajganj Sadar
Through our work, we have noticed that children with disabilities are often marginalized within their families. Frequently, parents hesitate to allow their disabled children to step outside the home.
Our experience shows that schools are often reluctant to admit students with speech, visual, or intellectual disabilities. This is because teaching and managing the overall activities for such students is somewhat more complex compared to others. Nevertheless, we continue to raise awareness among parents and advocate with education officials. The education department must allocate special plans and funds for students with disabilities. When these individuals receive an education, they will no longer be a burden to anyone and will be able to support themselves. I dream of a day when every child with a disability in this country has the opportunity to receive an education.
Khandoker Shohel Rana
Advocacy and Communications Coordinator, Sightsavers
Bangladesh is committed to inclusive education, a principle firmly rooted in its Constitution, which guarantees fundamental rights and education for all citizens. The Compulsory Primary Education Act of 1990 enforces Article 17 of our Constitution, ensuring ‘Education for All’. The National Education Policy 2010 builds on this by aiming to integrate all children into mainstream education. To support this goal, a comprehensive legal and policy framework is essential for enhancing the inclusion of children with disabilities. This framework aligns with strategic initiatives, such as the Education Sector Plan (ESP) and the Primary Education Development Program (PEDP), as well as international commitments, including the UNCRPD, the SDGs, and the Global Disability Summit (GDS) commitment on inclusive education.
The Education Sector Plan 2020-2025 was formulated to achieve the goals outlined in SDG 4, which aims to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote access to lifelong learning opportunities for all.” Additionally, the Fourth Primary Education Development Programme (PEDP-4) plays a crucial role in ensuring equal access to quality education for children with disabilities. Moreover, to promote inclusive education at the primary level, the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) has established an inclusive education cell since 2005. It took more than 17 significant initiatives, notably teacher training on inclusive education, the recruitment of teachers with disabilities, the provision of assistive devices, need-based braille books, and accessible infrastructure, among others.
ADD International, Sense International, and Sightsavers have been implementing the Shikhbo Shobai (Everyone Will Learn) project as a consortium since 2022, funded by the FCDO under the Disability Inclusive Development Initiative’s Inclusive Future programme. Sightsavers leads the consortium and implements in collaboration with local partners (CDD and GUK) and OPDs across 45 primary schools in Sirajganj and Narsingdi. The project has demonstrated a successful model that aligns with the existing government framework and complements the efforts of PEDP4. The model's pathway begins by identifying students with disabilities, providing home-based education, and facilitating their enrollment, which aligns with government frameworks and PEDP4 efforts.
To strengthen inclusive education in the upcoming PEDP-5, including the further education policy and programme, particularly to ensure the education of students with disabilities, it is essential to incorporate the "Shikhbo Shobai" (Everyone will learn) project’s model. In addition, concerted efforts to implement inclusive education should aim to:
Establish effective cooperation between the Ministries of Social Welfare, Primary and Mass Education, and Education, to ensure inclusive, disability-friendly education by addressing bureaucratic divides.
Ensure a smooth transition for students with disabilities from home to enrollment in school. In addition, facilitate their progress in higher education by reviewing secondary, technical, and higher education policies.
Allocate adequate resources to integrate home-based education into mainstream education as a core component of PEDP-5
Implement the Inclusive Education activities highlighted in the National Action Plan on Disability in line with the UNCRPD Article 24.
Establish a centralised data system through policy decisions and resource allocations to enable informed policy decisions.
Provide comprehensive teachers’ training in inclusive pedagogy, develop flexible curricula and assessments to genuinely meet diverse learners’ needs.
Ensure OPD inclusion in PEDP-5 planning, implementation, and monitoring by acknowledging their expertise and recognition.
Accelerate the development of accessible infrastructure for all students, ensuring barrier-free learning environments and WASH facilities.
Scale up social awareness campaigns to transform perceptions of inclusive education, ensuring active parental and community participation.
Implement inclusive strategies to prevent school dropouts for all students and promote inclusive sports and co-curricular activities for holistic development.
