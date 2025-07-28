Home to School: Advancing inclusive education for children with disabilities

A notable aspect of the project is the identification of children with severe and multiple disabilities, followed by the provision of home-based education customized to their needs. Through various stages, these children are gradually prepared to attend school. Additionally, we have carried out several initiatives within school-based education programs.

At various stages of our activities, OPD organizations have provided continuous support. The primary objective of our project was to increase the enrollment rate of children with disabilities in schools and to ensure that enrolled students do not drop out.

The inclusive education system that we have developed has gained traction among various stakeholders and extended to the national level, building a strong collective capability. With government recognition, this model can be further implemented effectively. Thanks to home-based education programs, 52 per cent of students have been successfully enrolled in schools; without such efforts, many of these children might have remained outside the education system. Continued advancement in inclusive education requires close coordination among the ministries of education, healthcare, and social welfare.