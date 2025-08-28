Maternal health needs additional attention in Rangpur

These observations were made yesterday, Wednesday, at a roundtable discussion on ‘Maternal and Newborn health services in Rangpur: Current Status, challenges and things to be done’ held at the Directorate General of Health Services in Mohakhali, Dhaka. The discussion was organised under the ‘Jononi Project’ by ‘Save the Children Bangladesh’, with support from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and in partnership with Prothom Alo as media collaborator.

At the outset, Ujjal Kumar Roy, Project Director of Jononi, presented a concept paper. He reported that the neonatal mortality rate in Rangpur stands at 30 per 1,000 live births, compared to the national figure of 20. The child mortality rate is 33 in Rangpur, while nationally it is 25. The maternal mortality rate nationally is 196 per 100,000 live births, whereas in Rangpur it is 223.

Child marriage rates are also significantly higher. Nationally, 27 per cent of girls marry below the age of 18, but in Rangpur this rises to 63 per cent. Similarly, 63 per cent of women conceive before the age of 19 in Rangpur, compared with 24 per cent nationally. Births attended by midwife for 70 per cent nationally, while in Rangpur the figure is only 49 per cent.