How the democratic transformation of the state can happen

Mirza M Hassan

Senior Research Fellow, BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD)

If we want a strong, inclusive, and sustainable democratic system, we must first understand the true meaning of democracy. Mainstream politicians have reduced democracy to a narrowly defined concept, shaped by their political interests. It is essential to start this conversation now to move beyond this limited view. According to them, democracy simply means representative democracy — more specifically, electoral democracy.

In contrast to this narrative, we want to return to the original meaning of democracy — that democracy is the sovereignty of the people, and elections are merely one mechanism through which that sovereignty is exercised, what we might call indirect democracy. In addition, there are other, more direct forms of democracy — such as referendums, recall procedures, deliberative democracy, and citizens' assemblies. These are not alternatives to electoral democracy but rather serve as its complements.

We need a deeper understanding of the concept of sovereignty of the people. From the perspective of liberal democratic theory, it is often viewed in negative terms — for example, as being not theocratic rule, not technocracy, not autocracy. Instead of accepting this negative framing as absolute truth, we want to approach it in light of changing political and social realities. To define the shape of this sovereignty, we must ask two fundamental questions: Who are ‘the people’? And how will they govern? To answer these questions meaningfully, we must envision a form of sovereignty that is open, inclusive, and based on equality.

What kind of democracy do we want? We envision a mix of both direct and indirect democracy. Within the current reform efforts, the institutional expressions of direct democracy could include: Collective representation of different genders, professions, and ethnic groups in a proposed upper house; Citizen assemblies at the local level that work alongside local government; Independent constitutional commissions in which citizen representatives play significant roles.

Beyond that, we want to see democracy in a broader context — such as: The introduction of community policing to democratise the law enforcement system; The democratisation of gender relations, labour-capital relations, healthcare, education, and public service delivery.

In keeping with the principle of sovereignty of people, we want checks and balances to be established not solely within the state, but also in light of the country’s socio-political traditions, present realities, and the needs of its people. Current reform efforts focus too heavily on a state-centered approach. In contrast, we advocate for a state-society approach — meaning that power must be decentralised not only within the state but also within society. This would lead to the emergence of organised, countervailing citizen power within society. Such power would be reflected when citizen-representatives (not just representatives of citizens) enter different levels of the state and directly participate in state decision-making processes.