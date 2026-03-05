Focus should be on classroom learning

Over the past few decades, Bangladesh has made notable progress in infrastructure and enrolment rates at the primary and secondary levels. However, the quality of learning in classrooms has not reached the desired standard.

The main challenge in education remains the learning deficit. Many children complete primary education without acquiring fundamental skills in mathematics.

As a result, the human resource development framework—“from education to job-oriented skills and from skills to job”—is becoming weak.

Therefore, achieving learning outcomes must now receive the highest priority. Greater attention must be given to classroom teaching. At the same time, emphasis should be placed on inclusive education.