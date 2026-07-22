Social participation essential to prevent hepatitis

Around 10 million (1 crore) people in Bangladesh are living with hepatitis B and hepatitis C. Bangladesh is among the 10 countries with the highest number of hepatitis-related deaths worldwide.

The country remains far behind in achieving the goal of eliminating hepatitis by 2030. Participants at a roundtable discussion said that achieving this target will require broad social participation.

These observations emerged at a roundtable discussion titled “Hepatitis: Social Participation is essential for prevention and control”, held yesterday, Tuesday, at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka.

The Hepatology Society of Dhaka, Bangladesh, and Prothom Alo jointly organised the event ahead of World Hepatitis Day, observed on 28 July.