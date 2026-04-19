No going abroad by sea

Although there is no legal way to go abroad by the sea, it is often seen that many people die while attempting to go to Europe by boat via the sea.

It must be remembered that there is no legal opportunity to go abroad except through the airports in Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet.

Despite this, many fall into the clutches of brokers and resort to illegal means to go to Europe via the sea.

As a result, they fall into the trap of human traffickers and become victims of torture. There is no alternative but to be aware of these issues.

Speakers discussed these matters yesterday, Saturday at a roundtable meeting organised jointly by Prothom Alo and BRAC with the support of the European Union.

The meeting started at 10:30am and continued until 1:30pm. The roundtable meeting titled ''Dream or Death Voyage? Our Responsibilities'' was held at the Grand Sylhet Hotel and Resort near Sylhet Airport.

In his speech as the chief guest, Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury said that soon after taking office, he visited Malaysia and heard about the bitter experiences of migrants being deceived there.

A strong mafia syndicate or group has emerged both at home and abroad, he said, trapping ordinary people in a web of deceit.

The current government has declared a zero-tolerance policy against this syndicate, the minister added.