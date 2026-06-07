Say ‘no’ to irregular migration by sea

Irregular migration by sea must be stopped to prevent human trafficking, loss of life, and the tarnishing of Bangladesh’s international reputation, speakers said at a roundtable discussion in Cox’s Bazar on Saturday.

Organised jointly by BRAC and Prothom Alo with support from the Australian Government, the discussion, titled “Irregular Migration by Sea Must Be Stopped now,” was held at Sayeman Beach Resort in the tourist town.

Government officials, law enforcement representatives, migration experts, journalists, development practitioners, and survivors of trafficking attended the event.

Addressing the programme as chief guest, State Minister for Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Md Nurul Haque said, “We must stop journeys by sea to Europe, Australia, and other countries. These movements have already created numerous problems.”

He said many people are lured by promises of a better life abroad and fall victim to traffickers who exploit their hopes and vulnerabilities.

“People sell land and properties or take loans in order to finance these dangerous journeys. Along the way, traffickers hold them hostage and extort money from their families. Many die before reaching their destination, while those who survive often face arrest,” he said.

The state minister described such incidents as humanitarian tragedies that affect not only the victims but also their families and communities.