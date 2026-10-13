Roundtable
Dalit women seek security to contest elections
The non-governmental development organisation, Avijan and Prothom Alo organised the discussion titled “Dalit women’s rights in local politics: Challenges and the way forward”.
“There are 1,800 Dalit votes in my area. I have the courage to contest an election, but I do not feel safe.” Sonamoni Modak, a Dalit woman living in Keraniganj, Dhaka, made this remark as she expressed her interest in contesting a reserved seat for women in a future local government election.
According to her, when Dalit women express an interest in contesting elections, influential candidates in their areas intimidate them by asking, “Do you really think you can do it?”
Sathi Sarkar, another Dalit woman from the same area, echoed her views, saying that no Dalit woman would be able to contest an election without assurances of security and support.
At a roundtable discussion held at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, on Sunday, the invited Dalit women described the obstacles they face when attempting to become election candidates.
Three other Dalit women, Lipi Sarkar, Tithi Mondol and Shampa Rani Das said that insecurity, a lack of support from political parties, family opposition and derogatory remarks from society often prevent them from contesting elections.
The non-governmental development organisation, Avijan and Prothom Alo organised the roundtable under the title “Dalit women’s rights in local politics: Challenges and the way forward”.
The Government of Sweden supported the event, while the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) provided technical assistance.
The keynote paper presented at the discussion estimated that Bangladesh has between 5.5 million (55 lakh) and 6.5 million (65 lakh) people from Dalit communities.
Divided into more than 50 communities, these people face discrimination based on their ancestry and occupations. Dalit women experience even greater discrimination.
Although they can register as voters, they have limited opportunities to become elected representatives.
The paper recommended that Dalit organisations, non-governmental organisations and political parties initiate dialogue among Dalit voters and communities in areas with relatively high numbers of Dalit voters before future local government elections.
Such initiatives could encourage communities to support a single candidate and prevent votes from being split. Families should also support Dalit women who wish to contest elections rather than dismiss their candidacies as a source of trouble.
Prime Minister’s Political Adviser Zahir Uddin Swapon said the government was working to build an inclusive society and political system.
“We need to find ways to integrate Dalit people into this system. We must make the government aware of what Dalit women and men want. The responsibility of Dalit communities is to put forward their needs and expectations as demands within the initiatives the government has announced,” he said.
Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Bijon Kanti Sarkar said local government elections had not been fair in the past because of the actions of a particular political party. He added that the government had so far decided that local government elections would not be held on a party basis.
“There is no legal barrier. Dalit women will be able to participate in elections without fear,” he said. In his view, nobody would simply hand people their rights. “People have to claim their rights and earn respect,” he added.
Three BNP women MPs speak at the discussion
Three women MPs from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), representing reserved seats for women in the Jatiya Sangsad, spoke at the event.
Newaz Halima Arly said people must not use disadvantaged Dalit women merely as a vote bank. Madhabi Marma said, opportunities should be given to the Dalit women to contest local government elections based on population in their respective areas.
She also added that, changing patriarchal attitudes is also much needed. Fahmida Haque said collective efforts could help Dalit women make progress.
Rumana Amin, the country representative of the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), said stakeholders must determine the steps needed to remove the barriers that Dalit women face in local government elections.
Mohammed Zakaria, director general of the NGO Affairs Bureau, said his organisation would support Dalit women whenever they needed assistance.
Subrata Chowdhury, acting president of Gano Forum, urged Dalit communities to organise themselves. “You cannot sit back and depend on the generosity of others. You must organise yourselves. You must continue to fight for your rights in every sphere,” he said.
Banani Biswas, executive director of Avijan, called for the enactment of an anti-discrimination law. Urging authorities to create opportunities for Dalit women to participate in local government elections, she said, “There are many villages where Dalit women would win if they stood as candidates. However, various pressures prevent them from finding the courage to contest.”
Manindra Kumar Nath, acting general secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, said Dalit women could make progress in politics if political parties showed genuine commitment.
Fauzia Moslem, president of the Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, said politics had become the centre of power. “Therefore, we must be part of this centre of power if we want to realise our demands. Dalit women must have the opportunity not only to vote but also to get elected,” she said.
Ruhin Hossain Prince, former general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh, said authorities must first ensure that Dalit women could meet their basic needs, including education, healthcare and housing. He also added that it is important to integrate them into mainstream society while ensuring the development of their own culture.
Urging Dalit women to overcome their inferiority complex and come forward, Luva Nahid Choudhury, director general of the Bengal Foundation, said society and the state create conditions that lead to deprivation. Arts and culture could challenge these entrenched perceptions.
Other speakers included Anik Asad, country director of Muslim Hands UK; Moriam Nessa, lead for women’s rights and gender equality at ActionAid Bangladesh; Shourza Talukder, senior research associate at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD); Prodip Haldar, head of the Department of Sociology at Government Ispahani Degree College; Syeda Samara Mortada, partnership analyst at UN Women Bangladesh; and Manisha Biswas, legal specialist at the Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST).
Jannat-e-Ferdousi Lucky, general secretary of the Research and Development Collective (RDC), presented the keynote paper, while Jayanti Roy, vice-president of Avijan, delivered the vote of thanks.
Firoz Choudhury, assistant editor of Prothom Alo, moderated the discussion.