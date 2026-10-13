Dalit women seek security to contest elections

“There are 1,800 Dalit votes in my area. I have the courage to contest an election, but I do not feel safe.” Sonamoni Modak, a Dalit woman living in Keraniganj, Dhaka, made this remark as she expressed her interest in contesting a reserved seat for women in a future local government election.

According to her, when Dalit women express an interest in contesting elections, influential candidates in their areas intimidate them by asking, “Do you really think you can do it?”

Sathi Sarkar, another Dalit woman from the same area, echoed her views, saying that no Dalit woman would be able to contest an election without assurances of security and support.

At a roundtable discussion held at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, on Sunday, the invited Dalit women described the obstacles they face when attempting to become election candidates.

Three other Dalit women, Lipi Sarkar, Tithi Mondol and Shampa Rani Das said that insecurity, a lack of support from political parties, family opposition and derogatory remarks from society often prevent them from contesting elections.