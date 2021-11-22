Rozina, Montu accorded reception by NNC for their achievements

Journalist Rozina Islam received this year’s Free Press Award in the 'Most Resilient Journalist' category. Free Press Unlimited said Rozina Islam was awarded because of her great courage and perseverance.

Rafiqul Islam Montu has earned fame for his outstanding reporting on the struggle of the people of coastal areas. His pictures were displayed at the COP26 conference this year at Glasgow in Scotland. Rafiqul Islam, the pioneer of coastal journalism, received the ‘People of Nature Award 21’.

The reception was organised to celebrate the international achievements of Rozina Islam and Rafiqul Islam Montu.